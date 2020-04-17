Country Club Trust Company n.a. Decreases Stock Holdings in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. reduced its position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KSU. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 1.9% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 47,192 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,277,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 7.7% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 83,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,612,000 after purchasing an additional 5,980 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KSU opened at $135.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $132.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Kansas City Southern has a 12 month low of $92.86 and a 12 month high of $178.59.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The transportation company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $729.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $730.99 million. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 18.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Kansas City Southern will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.19%.

In related news, insider Delano Jose Guillermo Zozaya sold 13,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.24, for a total transaction of $2,250,088.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,605,247.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Warren K. Erdman sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.30, for a total value of $624,340.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,344,468.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KSU shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Kansas City Southern in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised Kansas City Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Benchmark started coverage on Kansas City Southern in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Kansas City Southern in a research note on Monday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Kansas City Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Kansas City Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.47.

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

