Bristlecone Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 6.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 21,469.7% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,356,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,232 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,214,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $470,883,000 after purchasing an additional 736,028 shares during the period. Belvedere Trading LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 118.9% in the fourth quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 114,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,415,000 after purchasing an additional 723,775 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $95,896,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 465.6% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 372,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,289,000 after purchasing an additional 306,997 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $213.25 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $164.93 and a twelve month high of $237.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Invesco QQQ Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

