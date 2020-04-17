Country Club Trust Company n.a. Grows Stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,191 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Mastercard by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,436 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,116,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $10,214,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Mastercard by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 5,850 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. NS Partners Ltd raised its position in Mastercard by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 96,171 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. 75.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $246.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $272.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $260.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $287.82. Mastercard Inc has a 52 week low of $199.99 and a 52 week high of $347.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 150.46% and a net margin of 48.08%. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.59%.

MA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $370.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Moffett Nathanson increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $340.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Nomura reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $368.00 to $334.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $325.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.68.

In other Mastercard news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $319,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 13,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,386,155. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla acquired 1,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $265.00 per share, with a total value of $265,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,508,115. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 311,811 shares of company stock valued at $100,452,526 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

