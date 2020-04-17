CFO4Life Group LLC Sells 88 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

CFO4Life Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 1.3% of CFO4Life Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 126.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

In other news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 58,297 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total transaction of $7,341,341.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,069 shares in the company, valued at $35,772,809.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 37,385 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $4,720,977.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,600,919.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,682 shares of company stock valued at $12,441,819 over the last ninety days. 1.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PG. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $127.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $128.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $119.00 to $117.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.38.

NYSE PG opened at $121.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $113.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.89, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.41. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52 week low of $94.34 and a 52 week high of $128.09.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $18.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 27.14%. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 65.93%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Story: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.