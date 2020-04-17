Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Shares Purchased by Donaldson Capital Management LLC

Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,836 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 743 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PG. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 126.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 58,297 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total transaction of $7,341,341.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,772,809.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 37,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $4,720,977.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,600,919.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 98,682 shares of company stock valued at $12,441,819. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PG. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $119.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.38.

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $121.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $113.75 and a 200-day moving average of $121.05. The firm has a market cap of $298.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.41. Procter & Gamble Co has a twelve month low of $94.34 and a twelve month high of $128.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $18.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 27.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.7907 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.93%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

