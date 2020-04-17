Bristlecone Advisors LLC Acquires 137 Shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,979 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BA. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 316.7% in the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. raised its stake in Boeing by 112.1% in the fourth quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 123 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

BA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Boeing from $367.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Vertical Research lowered Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $388.00 to $294.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (down from $350.00) on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $401.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $263.84.

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $134.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $82.21 billion, a PE ratio of 28.07 and a beta of 1.76. Boeing Co has a 1-year low of $89.00 and a 1-year high of $391.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $179.57 and a 200-day moving average of $304.13.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($3.80). The company had revenue of $17.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.76 billion. Boeing had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 70.76%. The business’s revenue was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Boeing Co will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Further Reading: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.