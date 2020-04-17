Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) Shares Acquired by Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs were worth $1,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,535,048 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,551,670,000 after acquiring an additional 463,778 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,669,873 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,014,061,000 after acquiring an additional 123,100 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,229,409 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,979,168,000 after acquiring an additional 113,902 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,994,573 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,248,370,000 after acquiring an additional 520,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs during the 4th quarter worth about $785,947,000. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group raised Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $156.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. SunTrust Banks raised Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $183.00 to $152.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.21.

In other news, COO Stephanie Ferris sold 52,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.39, for a total value of $8,165,278.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,365,592.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 18,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $2,712,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,493,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 81,122 shares of company stock valued at $12,503,344. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

FIS opened at $122.99 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $125.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $74.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.46, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.68. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a one year low of $91.68 and a one year high of $158.21.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 2.88%. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s quarterly revenue was up 54.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.96%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

