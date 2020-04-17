Brave Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Brave Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,854 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up about 1.2% of Brave Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Brave Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 142,522,918 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $8,529,995,000 after buying an additional 1,323,789 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Intel by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,030,997 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,124,265,000 after purchasing an additional 904,426 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $2,966,694,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 27,008,301 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,616,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intel by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,487,025 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,226,148,000 after acquiring an additional 469,266 shares in the last quarter. 66.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

INTC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Roth Capital upped their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group upped their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Intel from $70.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Intel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.29.

In related news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 1,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total value of $71,809.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,063,962. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Alyssa Henry acquired 15,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $67.34 per share, with a total value of $1,037,036.00. Insiders sold a total of 73,853 shares of company stock valued at $4,327,846 in the last 90 days. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of INTC opened at $60.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $259.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Intel Co. has a one year low of $42.86 and a one year high of $69.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.55.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 29.25%. Intel’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.10%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Featured Article: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.