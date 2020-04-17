Brookstone Capital Management Has $241,000 Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Brookstone Capital Management trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 88.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 55,900 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 10,452.8% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,727,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $391,593,000 after purchasing an additional 8,644,581 shares during the last quarter. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $222,555,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $89,352,000. Laurion Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 357.9% in the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 1,247,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,735,000.

NYSEARCA EEM opened at $35.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.56. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $30.09 and a twelve month high of $46.32.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

