Country Club Trust Company n.a. Has $1.14 Million Position in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. reduced its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,110 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 972 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs were worth $1,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 178,840 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $24,875,000 after buying an additional 4,479 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 24,726 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,439,000 after buying an additional 5,820 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,532 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 225,539 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,370,000 after buying an additional 84,617 shares during the period. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 9,307 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 10,489 shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.94, for a total value of $1,625,165.66. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,786,768.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Stephanie Ferris sold 52,547 shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.39, for a total transaction of $8,165,278.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,365,592.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,122 shares of company stock worth $12,503,344 in the last ninety days. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FIS. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $156.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $143.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.21.

Fidelity National Information Servcs stock opened at $122.99 on Friday. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a 52 week low of $91.68 and a 52 week high of $158.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $125.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $74.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.68.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 9.60%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s revenue was up 54.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.96%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

