Country Club Trust Company n.a. Has $803,000 Stock Holdings in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. lessened its position in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 73.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,270 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 14,475 shares during the quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 316.7% in the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 112.1% in the fourth quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 123 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BA opened at $134.24 on Friday. Boeing Co has a 12-month low of $89.00 and a 12-month high of $391.00. The stock has a market cap of $82.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.07 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $179.57 and a 200-day moving average of $304.13.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($3.80). The business had revenue of $17.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.76 billion. Boeing had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 70.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Boeing Co will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Boeing from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Cfra downgraded Boeing to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Boeing from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Boeing from $420.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $263.84.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

