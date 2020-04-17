Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Decreases Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. lowered its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,511 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AXP. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 327.3% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 329 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AXP opened at $81.35 on Friday. American Express has a one year low of $67.00 and a one year high of $138.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $93.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.03. American Express had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 15.44%. The firm had revenue of $11.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Express will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.98%.

In other American Express news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 27,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $3,750,758.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,739 shares in the company, valued at $7,310,653.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Raymond Joabar sold 4,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.29, for a total value of $599,405.99. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,615 shares in the company, valued at $742,808.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,639 shares of company stock worth $10,880,261 over the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AXP. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on American Express from $146.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on American Express from $137.50 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird upgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on American Express from $119.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.27.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

