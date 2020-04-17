Bailard Inc. Lowers Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Bailard Inc. cut its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 24.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,226 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA purchased a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 84.2% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 66.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

In other news, Director John Frank purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $96.59 per share, with a total value of $96,590.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,961.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $79.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.08. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $51.60 and a 12 month high of $127.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.97 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 2.00%. The firm had revenue of $36.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Scotiabank raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $127.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.90.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.