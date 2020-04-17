Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Decreases Stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. lessened its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,782 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 462 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of YUM. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 20,434,152 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,058,332,000 after acquiring an additional 4,480,897 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $296,913,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 5,332,769 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $537,170,000 after acquiring an additional 991,076 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,842,551 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $185,601,000 after acquiring an additional 525,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,101,861 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $211,720,000 after buying an additional 465,201 shares during the last quarter. 76.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 4,737 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $307,905.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,221,775. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Greg Creed sold 45,113 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $4,617,315.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 194,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,919,254.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,110 shares of company stock worth $5,282,677. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YUM stock opened at $80.11 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.79 and its 200 day moving average is $97.15. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.95 and a twelve month high of $119.72. The stock has a market cap of $24.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.77.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.13). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 23.12%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

YUM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen downgraded Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Yum! Brands from $118.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Yum! Brands from $116.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Yum! Brands from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.56.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

Recommended Story: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.