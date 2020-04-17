Arden Trust Co Sells 1,979 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Arden Trust Co reduced its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,825 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,979 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA acquired a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Price Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 105.8% during the 4th quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 66.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CVX. TheStreet downgraded Chevron from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 target price (down previously from $150.00) on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Cowen cut their target price on Chevron from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Independent Research downgraded Chevron to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.90.

NYSE CVX opened at $79.99 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $51.60 and a 12-month high of $127.00. The firm has a market cap of $157.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.97 and a beta of 1.17.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Chevron had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $36.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chevron news, Director John Frank purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $96.59 per share, for a total transaction of $96,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,961.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

