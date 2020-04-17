Brave Asset Management Inc. Sells 294 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Brave Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 294 shares during the quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Price Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 105.8% in the 4th quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 66.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVX opened at $79.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.26 and a 200 day moving average of $107.08. The company has a market cap of $154.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.17. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $51.60 and a 12 month high of $127.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Chevron had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $36.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John Frank purchased 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $104.61 per share, with a total value of $41,844.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,114 shares in the company, valued at $534,975.54. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CVX shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Chevron from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chevron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.90.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

