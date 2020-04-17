36,002 Shares in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) Purchased by First National Corp MA ADV

First National Corp MA ADV purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 36,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,571,000. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF comprises approximately 3.6% of First National Corp MA ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Berkshire Money Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 8,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $9,097,000. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA FNDX opened at $33.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.59. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $26.60 and a 1 year high of $43.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.2249 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%.

