First National Corp MA ADV Sells 55,555 Shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

First National Corp MA ADV cut its holdings in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 58.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,555 shares during the quarter. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF comprises 4.2% of First National Corp MA ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF were worth $6,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFF. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,137,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,905,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,870,000 after purchasing an additional 950,202 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,259,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,344,000 after buying an additional 499,872 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,277,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,382,000 after buying an additional 498,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,608,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,215,000 after buying an additional 274,118 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares US Preferred Stock ETF alerts:

NASDAQ PFF opened at $33.45 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.37. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $23.85 and a 12 month high of $38.33.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

Recommended Story: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Preferred Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Preferred Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.