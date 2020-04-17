First National Corp MA ADV Invests $7.26 Million in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN)

First National Corp MA ADV bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 48,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,264,000. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF accounts for approximately 4.7% of First National Corp MA ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. First National Corp MA ADV owned approximately 0.05% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 591,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,171,000 after acquiring an additional 84,450 shares during the period. Terril Brothers Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 96.3% in the 4th quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. now owns 202,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,220,000 after purchasing an additional 99,292 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 237,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,287,000 after purchasing an additional 43,987 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 120,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,715,000 after purchasing an additional 21,909 shares during the period. Finally, 361 Capital LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. 361 Capital LLC now owns 47,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 13,374 shares during the period.

FLRN opened at $29.98 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.43. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a 1 year low of $25.93 and a 1 year high of $30.84.

