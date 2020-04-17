Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Has $835,000 Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 289 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GIS. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the third quarter worth about $3,451,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 235.7% in the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 64,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,576,000 after purchasing an additional 45,555 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 68.5% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 10,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 4,068 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 27.9% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 692,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,173,000 after purchasing an additional 151,187 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 4.8% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 50,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares during the period. 72.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cfra upgraded General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Evercore ISI began coverage on General Mills in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine upgraded General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on General Mills from $57.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.72.

NYSE GIS opened at $60.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.11. The company has a market capitalization of $35.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.51. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.59 and a 1-year high of $60.92.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 12.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 60.87%.

In other General Mills news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 33,690 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total transaction of $1,945,934.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,151,497.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 13,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total value of $744,111.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,749 shares in the company, valued at $2,804,795.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,598 shares of company stock worth $3,976,376 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

