City Holding Co. Purchases 624 Shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

City Holding Co. grew its position in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 77.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,430 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Retirement Network purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,177,012 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $67,878,282.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MDLZ shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.20.

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $53.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $78.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.80. Mondelez International Inc has a 1-year low of $41.19 and a 1-year high of $59.96.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.84 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.15%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

