City Holding Co. Raises Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

City Holding Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,655 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000.

VTI stock opened at $139.20 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $109.49 and a 52 week high of $172.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $135.57 and a 200 day moving average of $154.41.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

