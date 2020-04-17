Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) Position Increased by City Holding Co.

City Holding Co. raised its position in shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 985 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Metlife were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Metlife by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,976,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,782,760,000 after purchasing an additional 554,242 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Metlife by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,563,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $588,123,000 after buying an additional 209,218 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Metlife in the fourth quarter worth approximately $478,086,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Metlife by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,824,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $449,586,000 after buying an additional 1,959,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Metlife by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,791,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,213,000 after buying an additional 124,343 shares during the last quarter. 75.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MET has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $46.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Metlife from $59.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Metlife from $60.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Metlife from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Metlife from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.78.

In related news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 14,200 shares of Metlife stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total value of $732,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 127,130 shares in the company, valued at $6,559,908. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MET opened at $30.95 on Friday. Metlife Inc has a twelve month low of $22.85 and a twelve month high of $53.28. The firm has a market cap of $31.53 billion, a PE ratio of 5.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.59 and a 200-day moving average of $45.54.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $18.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.82 billion. Metlife had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 8.39%. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Metlife Inc will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Metlife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

