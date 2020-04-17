City Holding Co. Has $429,000 Position in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP)

City Holding Co. lowered its position in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 21.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,428 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 322,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 763,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,568,000 after purchasing an additional 50,456 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,126,654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $105,555,000 after purchasing an additional 71,224 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 226,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,186,000 after purchasing an additional 17,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 62,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,884,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

AEP has been the topic of several analyst reports. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on American Electric Power from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. KeyCorp raised American Electric Power from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Guggenheim lowered American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.63.

American Electric Power stock opened at $84.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $41.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.41. American Electric Power Company Inc has a 12 month low of $65.14 and a 12 month high of $104.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.66.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 12.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 69,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total transaction of $7,038,839.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,522 shares in the company, valued at $17,231,248.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lisa M. Barton sold 11,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.07, for a total value of $1,080,389.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,071,309.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,304 shares of company stock valued at $10,899,717 over the last 90 days. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

