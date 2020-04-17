Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Purchased by City Holding Co.

City Holding Co. raised its stake in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 69.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,593 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,703 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,753,807 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,633,592,000 after purchasing an additional 167,152 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,540,443 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,215,995,000 after purchasing an additional 165,557 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,222,062 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,941,889,000 after acquiring an additional 550,509 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,819,907 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,436,068,000 after acquiring an additional 120,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at $1,334,072,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $167.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $107.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.05. Accenture Plc has a fifty-two week low of $137.15 and a fifty-two week high of $216.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $168.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.52.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The information technology services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $11.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.10 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 32.87% and a net margin of 11.13%. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture Plc will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

In other Accenture news, Chairman David Rowland sold 9,791 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.38, for a total value of $2,069,621.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 25,153 shares in the company, valued at $5,316,841.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,533 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total value of $739,032.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,254 shares of company stock valued at $6,151,795. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on ACN. Bank of America lowered Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Accenture from $212.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Cowen cut their price objective on Accenture from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Accenture in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Accenture from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.38.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

See Also: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.