Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) Shares Purchased by City Holding Co.

City Holding Co. lifted its stake in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 208.0% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 71.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of America stock opened at $21.42 on Friday. Bank of America Corp has a 1-year low of $17.95 and a 1-year high of $35.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $193.60 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.66.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.20). Bank of America had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The business had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Bank of America Corp will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BAC shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Societe Generale upgraded Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.80.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

