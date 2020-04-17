Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Lowers Position in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC decreased its position in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,111 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NSC. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Shares of NSC stock opened at $153.25 on Friday. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a one year low of $112.62 and a one year high of $219.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $154.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.39.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The railroad operator reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.27. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 24.10% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 10.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.83, for a total value of $236,825.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,809 shares in the company, valued at $1,866,010.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.84, for a total transaction of $2,341,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 27,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,754,129.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,724 shares of company stock valued at $3,125,979. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $247.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Monday, April 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $163.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Norfolk Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.55.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.