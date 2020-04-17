Atlas Brown Inc. Increases Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 715 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the quarter. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.53% of the company’s stock.

GOOG opened at $1,263.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $872.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.69, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,013.54 and a 1-year high of $1,532.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,205.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,315.03.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The firm had revenue of $46.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.87 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $10.95 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 48.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 60 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,457.16, for a total transaction of $87,429.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,378.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 242,124 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.65, for a total transaction of $15,411,192.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,832,921 shares of company stock worth $120,023,345 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GOOG shares. BMO Capital Markets raised Alphabet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Alphabet from $1,735.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,580.00 target price (up previously from $1,475.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,574.90.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

