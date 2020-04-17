Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Stake Reduced by Arden Trust Co

Arden Trust Co cut its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,526 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 204 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bluefin Trading LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,440,000. Arrow Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 10,631 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,125,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 16,458 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,039,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $327,000. 70.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total transaction of $443,826.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,346,125.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on COST. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $328.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Gordon Haskett upgraded Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Sunday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.54.

Shares of COST opened at $321.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $233.05 and a 12-month high of $325.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.72 billion, a PE ratio of 37.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $297.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $299.95.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.04. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $39.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

