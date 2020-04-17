Arden Trust Co Has $515,000 Stock Position in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Arden Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of C. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 268.7% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of C opened at $40.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.92. Citigroup Inc has a 52 week low of $32.00 and a 52 week high of $83.11.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.98 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 18.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

C has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Citigroup from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Citigroup from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine raised Citigroup from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.66.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

