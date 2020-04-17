Brokerages Anticipate Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp (NYSE:CHMI) to Announce -$0.63 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp (NYSE:CHMI) will report ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.43 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($2.74). Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment reported earnings per share of $0.60 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 205%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment will report full-year earnings of $0.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.03) to $1.75. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $2.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment.

Get Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment alerts:

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a negative net margin of 58.95% and a positive return on equity of 13.11%. The company had revenue of $6.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 million.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CHMI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a report on Friday, January 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.50 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.13.

NYSE CHMI opened at $6.09 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.98. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a 12-month low of $2.76 and a 12-month high of $17.39. The company has a market cap of $103.63 million, a P/E ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 26.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 79.60%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 251.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the 4th quarter worth $124,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 3,479 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.82% of the company’s stock.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Company Profile

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS and Investments in Servicing Related Assets segments. It manages a portfolio of servicing related assets, residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and prime residential mortgage loans, as well as other residential mortgage assets.

Featured Article: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (CHMI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.