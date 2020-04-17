Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Sells 197,600 Shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lowered its holdings in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 29.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 475,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 197,600 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. owned approximately 0.12% of Eaton worth $36,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $819,146,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Eaton by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,850,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $553,094,000 after acquiring an additional 81,467 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Eaton by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,474,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $518,556,000 after acquiring an additional 36,915 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter worth $163,227,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,504,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,510,000 after buying an additional 12,940 shares during the last quarter. 80.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ETN. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $66.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research raised shares of Eaton from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Eaton from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.59.

Eaton stock opened at $75.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Eaton Co. PLC has a 1 year low of $56.42 and a 1 year high of $105.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.41.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eaton Co. PLC will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. This is a boost from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.50%.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

