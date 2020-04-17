Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Sold by Factory Mutual Insurance Co.

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lowered its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. owned approximately 0.09% of Northrop Grumman worth $44,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the first quarter valued at $30,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 83.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Kenneth L. Bedingfield sold 4,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.33, for a total value of $1,693,758.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,001,278.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP David T. Perry sold 2,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.28, for a total value of $951,919.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,332,722.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,987 shares of company stock valued at $7,515,370. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:NOC opened at $346.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $263.31 and a fifty-two week high of $385.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $318.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $349.45. The stock has a market cap of $57.60 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 0.83.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $5.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.77 by $0.84. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.51% and a net margin of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.97 earnings per share for the current year.

NOC has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $367.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $455.00 price target on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $391.22.

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

