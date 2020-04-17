F3Logic LLC Sells 12,091 Shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

F3Logic LLC lessened its stake in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 89.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,091 shares during the quarter. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 1,522.2% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in Clorox during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Clorox by 67.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Clorox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 2,122.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CLX. Cfra raised Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Clorox from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Clorox from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Clorox from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Argus upgraded Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.50.

NYSE CLX opened at $196.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63. Clorox Co has a twelve month low of $144.12 and a twelve month high of $214.26. The company has a market cap of $24.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $175.48 and its 200 day moving average is $158.82.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.15. Clorox had a return on equity of 133.50% and a net margin of 13.31%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. Clorox’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Clorox Co will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.09%.

In other Clorox news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 2,086 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.62, for a total transaction of $345,483.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,868.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Benno O. Dorer sold 252,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.01, for a total value of $42,724,713.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,908 shares in the company, valued at $51,870,521.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 255,750 shares of company stock worth $43,218,097 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

