F3Logic LLC Invests $207,000 in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

F3Logic LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 253.3% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:EFAV opened at $63.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.18 and a 200 day moving average of $71.81. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $64.68 and a 52 week high of $76.51.

