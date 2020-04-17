F3Logic LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

F3Logic LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) by 76.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,425 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in iShares US Financials ETF were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $750,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co purchased a new stake in iShares US Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $689,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares US Financials ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,232,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Financial Corp purchased a new stake in iShares US Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $4,177,000.

Shares of IYF opened at $99.88 on Friday. iShares US Financials ETF has a one year low of $81.24 and a one year high of $143.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $0.6973 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This is a positive change from iShares US Financials ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%.

iShares US Financials ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

