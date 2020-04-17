Empowered Funds LLC Buys 2,161 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 14.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,457 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,161 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,451,830 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $115,784,000 after buying an additional 255,370 shares during the last quarter. American Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,375,541 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $109,699,000 after buying an additional 4,527 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,266,120 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $100,973,000 after buying an additional 9,529 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 783.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,219,766 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $97,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 4th quarter valued at about $86,109,000.

MANH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Manhattan Associates from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Manhattan Associates in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Benchmark upped their target price on Manhattan Associates from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Manhattan Associates from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Manhattan Associates presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.80.

MANH stock opened at $55.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.43. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.20 and a fifty-two week high of $90.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.32 and a beta of 1.71.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $152.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.58 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 58.03% and a net margin of 13.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

