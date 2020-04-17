F3Logic LLC Has $278,000 Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

F3Logic LLC lowered its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the quarter. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,763,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000.

NYSEARCA RSP opened at $89.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.50. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $70.56 and a 12 month high of $118.98.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

