Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $35,000 Holdings in Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 710.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 397 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 348 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Roku by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,227,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,558,000 after buying an additional 2,795,202 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Roku by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,367,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,952,000 after purchasing an additional 139,135 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Roku by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,756,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,241,000 after purchasing an additional 21,163 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Roku by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,060,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,945,000 after purchasing an additional 59,876 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Roku by 78.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 877,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,464,000 after purchasing an additional 386,250 shares during the period. 55.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $128.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a PE ratio of -246.15 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $92.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.75. Roku Inc has a 1 year low of $55.02 and a 1 year high of $176.55.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $411.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.43 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 12.09% and a negative net margin of 5.31%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Roku Inc will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ROKU. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Roku from $159.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Roku from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Roku from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.00.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.22, for a total transaction of $15,022,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 10,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.48, for a total value of $1,070,124.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 95,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,202,061.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 219,372 shares of company stock valued at $27,655,884 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

