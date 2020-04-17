Empowered Funds LLC Buys 2,591 Shares of Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 33.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,341 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,591 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROKU. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roku during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roku during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roku during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roku during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roku during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ROKU opened at $128.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.75. Roku Inc has a 1-year low of $55.02 and a 1-year high of $176.55. The firm has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -246.15 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. Roku had a negative return on equity of 12.09% and a negative net margin of 5.31%. The business had revenue of $411.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.43 million. Analysts forecast that Roku Inc will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.81, for a total value of $3,983,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.22, for a total value of $15,022,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 219,372 shares of company stock valued at $27,655,884. 22.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on ROKU. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Roku from $159.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Roku from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Roku from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised Roku from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roku has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.00.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

