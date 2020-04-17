Empowered Funds LLC Cuts Position in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN)

Empowered Funds LLC decreased its position in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 664 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GPN. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Global Payments in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in Global Payments during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN raised its holdings in Global Payments by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

GPN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Global Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $208.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $168.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $162.00 to $174.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Global Payments has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.59.

Global Payments stock opened at $141.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $155.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.73. Global Payments Inc has a twelve month low of $105.54 and a twelve month high of $209.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $42.25 billion, a PE ratio of 59.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.16.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.11. Global Payments had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 125.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Global Payments Inc will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This is a boost from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

In related news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 586 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.47, for a total transaction of $109,857.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,254,069.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 600 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.82, for a total transaction of $88,692.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,664,162.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,753 shares of company stock valued at $1,272,907. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

