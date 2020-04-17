Empowered Funds LLC Sells 720 Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Empowered Funds LLC cut its stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,188 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 720 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Insulet were worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Insulet by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 146 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Insulet by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Insulet by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,462 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Insulet by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,245 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in Insulet by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period.

In other news, Director David A. Lemoine sold 1,042 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.49, for a total transaction of $184,944.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,233,200.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Michael P. Spears sold 13,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.01, for a total transaction of $2,480,250.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,468,055.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Insulet in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Insulet from $220.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Insulet in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Raymond James cut their target price on Insulet from $213.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Insulet in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Insulet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.00.

Insulet stock opened at $192.35 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $169.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.19. The stock has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,068.61 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.70. Insulet Co. has a 52 week low of $80.43 and a 52 week high of $219.85.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). Insulet had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The company had revenue of $209.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.79 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Insulet Co. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company offers Omnipod System, which consists of self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device (the pod) that delivers insulin into the body; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device, which programs the Pod.

