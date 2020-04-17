Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC cut its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 703 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,447,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,892,306,000 after purchasing an additional 23,438 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lam Research by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,499,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $729,805,000 after buying an additional 147,512 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lam Research by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,854,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $540,574,000 after buying an additional 76,302 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at about $472,627,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in Lam Research by 88.2% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,249,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $365,429,000 after buying an additional 585,366 shares in the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $270.71 on Friday. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $171.04 and a 1-year high of $344.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $253.61 and its 200-day moving average is $274.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.16. Lam Research had a return on equity of 45.72% and a net margin of 21.67%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.87 EPS. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 24th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 31.62%.

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 10,000 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.00, for a total value of $3,080,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mansy Youssef A. El sold 1,010 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.11, for a total value of $328,361.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,360 shares of company stock valued at $3,847,246 in the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LRCX. Nomura raised Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Mizuho raised Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Lam Research from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Lam Research presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $302.83.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

