Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO) Stock Position Decreased by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC cut its position in shares of Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,046 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 46.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 588,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,613,000 after purchasing an additional 186,658 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 4.5% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 15,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the third quarter valued at approximately $14,841,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the third quarter valued at approximately $435,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 283.6% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 119,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,545,000 after buying an additional 88,233 shares during the last quarter. 69.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Anthony Civale sold 2,538 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total transaction of $119,387.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Marc J. Rowan sold 85,679 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $3,445,152.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,485,916 shares of company stock valued at $66,054,592 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 46.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE APO opened at $36.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.40. Apollo Global Management LLC has a 52-week low of $19.46 and a 52-week high of $52.67.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.37. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 47.22%. The business had revenue of $448.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.11 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.01) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management LLC will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on APO shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $61.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $152.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.07.

Apollo Global Management, LLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

