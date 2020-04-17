Empowered Funds LLC Takes Position in Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS)

Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,490 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,053,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Leidos by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,637 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Leidos by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 733 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in Leidos by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 6,870 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Leidos by 83.6% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 426 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC increased its position in Leidos by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. 76.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Leidos alerts:

Leidos stock opened at $92.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Leidos Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $64.76 and a 52-week high of $125.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $93.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.33. The firm has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.26.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The aerospace company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.16. Leidos had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 22.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Leidos Holdings Inc will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Leidos’s payout ratio is 26.31%.

LDOS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Leidos from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Leidos from $105.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Cfra lowered shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Leidos in a research note on Friday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.46.

In other news, insider Jonathan W. Scholl sold 30,595 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.66, for a total value of $3,140,882.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,163,695.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Leidos Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Read More: Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS).

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.