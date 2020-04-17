Empowered Funds LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG)

Empowered Funds LLC decreased its holdings in shares of RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) by 32.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,987 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,409 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Security National Trust Co. purchased a new stake in RingCentral during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in RingCentral during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in RingCentral by 89.7% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 184 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in RingCentral during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in RingCentral during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.71, for a total value of $80,847.81. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,742,211.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mitesh Dhruv sold 2,528 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.57, for a total value of $618,272.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 254,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,159,911.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 102,605 shares of company stock worth $23,209,147. 11.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RNG. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of RingCentral from $225.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of RingCentral from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.79.

NYSE RNG opened at $232.97 on Friday. RingCentral Inc has a 52 week low of $101.49 and a 52 week high of $256.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.99. The firm has a market cap of $19.34 billion, a PE ratio of -364.02 and a beta of 0.65.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $252.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.38 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a negative return on equity of 2.87%. RingCentral’s revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Research analysts expect that RingCentral Inc will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

