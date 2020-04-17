28,764 Shares in PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) Acquired by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 28,764 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,083,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PVH by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,220 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,652,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in PVH by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 32,585 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,426,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in PVH by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 5,899 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in PVH by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,657 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in PVH during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on PVH in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of PVH in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on PVH from $112.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PVH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (down previously from $59.00) on shares of PVH in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PVH currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.33.

Shares of NYSE PVH opened at $40.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.44, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.02 and a 200-day moving average of $83.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.75. PVH Corp has a fifty-two week low of $28.40 and a fifty-two week high of $134.24.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 1st. The textile maker reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 4.21%. PVH’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PVH Corp will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 22nd were issued a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th. PVH’s payout ratio is 1.57%.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

