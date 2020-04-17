Empowered Funds LLC Has $1.10 Million Stock Position in Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP)

Empowered Funds LLC cut its holdings in shares of Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,849 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 442 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Coupa Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Coupa Software by 2,855.6% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Coupa Software during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Coupa Software during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 173.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ COUP opened at $163.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.12 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.03. Coupa Software Inc has a 52-week low of $87.63 and a 52-week high of $178.00.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.16. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 10.01% and a negative net margin of 23.31%. The company had revenue of $111.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Coupa Software Inc will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on COUP. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $137.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Coupa Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $200.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $112.00 price target on shares of Coupa Software in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.36.

In other news, Director Roger S. Siboni sold 11,612 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $2,032,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,485,825. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Veenendaal Frank Van sold 1,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $149,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,348,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,198 shares of company stock worth $9,745,185. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

Featured Story: What is a Derivative?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COUP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP).

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.