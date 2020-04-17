Donaldson Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 46.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,417 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total transaction of $70,096.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,358,736.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of QCOM opened at $76.85 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.17. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.00 and a fifty-two week high of $96.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.64 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.76.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.14. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 66.54%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on QCOM. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.78.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

