Elite Wealth Management Inc. Invests $1.17 Million in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Elite Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,522 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,174,000. Autodesk accounts for 0.9% of Elite Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 6,175.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 251 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 2,918.2% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 332 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

ADSK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bernstein Bank downgraded Autodesk to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $189.00 to $197.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Autodesk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $189.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Autodesk from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Autodesk presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.82.

ADSK opened at $171.00 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $125.38 and a one year high of $211.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $160.81 and its 200-day moving average is $171.73. The company has a market capitalization of $37.13 billion, a PE ratio of 119.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.62.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The software company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 165.74% and a net margin of 6.55%. The company had revenue of $899.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $891.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.81, for a total value of $31,335.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

